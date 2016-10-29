The driver suffered minor injuries.
A man suffered only minor injuries after his pickup plunged off the west end of the West Seattle Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
A tweet from the Seattle Fire Department said the man was freed from the vehicle shortly after 1 p.m.
The incident occurred in 3000 block of Southwest Manning Street.
The West Seattle Blog estimated the fall from the bridge to the land beneath at about 20 feet, and described the vehicle as a pickup truck.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits leaders of Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Teen’s hurtful outburst leads to immature reaction from mom | Dear Carolyn
- Shocking campaign twist: FBI looks at emails from Anthony Weiner's computer WATCH
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
Photos show the white truck nose-down in a tangle of weeds with its rear sticking straight up.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.