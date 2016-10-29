The driver suffered minor injuries.

A man suffered only minor injuries after his pickup plunged off the west end of the West Seattle Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

A tweet from the Seattle Fire Department said the man was freed from the vehicle shortly after 1 p.m.

The incident occurred in 3000 block of Southwest Manning Street.

The West Seattle Blog estimated the fall from the bridge to the land beneath at about 20 feet, and described the vehicle as a pickup truck.

Photos show the white truck nose-down in a tangle of weeds with its rear sticking straight up.