WHIDBEY ISLAND — The Navy has resumed flights of its Super Hornet and Growler jets after an accident in Washington state prompted officials to temporarily suspend operations of both aircraft.

A Growler pilot and an electronic warfare officer were injured Friday in a ground accident at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Naval Air Forces spokeswoman Lt. Leslie Hubbell said Tuesday that they’re still in the hospital but she did not release other details citing privacy reasons.

Naval Air Forces said in a news release Monday that Navy and Boeing engineers investigated and identified several factors that likely contributed to Friday’s mishap. It ordered mitigation measures to be put in place across the F-18 fleet since they share similarities with affected systems in Friday’s Growler incident.

Squadrons may resume normal flight operations once they make those changes.