Coast Guard crews are continuing to search for a missing man in Shilshole Bay in Seattle, after his 14-foot skiff was spotted adrift and empty Friday.

The skiff belongs to Jerry Wayne Middleton, whose last known address is in Houston, Texas. The Coast Guard asks anyone with information about him to contact them at 206-217-6001.

The cutter Sea Lion, a patrol boat stationed in Port Angeles and a helicopter crew are all participating in the search, with help from Seattle’s Harbor Patrol.