His body was found just off a dock.

A man was found dead in the water Saturday afternoon just off a dock at the north side of Clark Lake Park in Kent, according to the city’s fire department.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, said Capt. Kyle Okashi, spokesman for Kent Fire Department Regional Fire Authority. He said the call came in at 4:35 p.m.

He said the King County Medical Examiner’s office would determine the cause of death.

Clark Lake is a 130-acre park of protected land with a walking trail amid the expanding suburban area.