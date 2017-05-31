This year’s count of people experiencing homelessness found about 900 more unsheltered people than in 2016.

The results of King County’s annual count of people experiencing homelessness is in, and shows another large increase from the year before.

More than 11,600 people were tallied in this year’s count — with 5,485 of them found to be living on the streets, in motor vehicles and tent encampments, according to figures released Wednesday.

Last year, volunteers counted 10,688 people, with 4,505 of those living without shelter. The rest were living in emergency shelters or transitional housing the time of the count.

The number of homeless people living in Seattle also rose. Nearly 4,000, or 70 percent, of those found sleeping outdoors were counted in the city.

The results come several months after the Jan. 27 count, a departure from previous years in which the tallies were released the following day.

Renamed Count Us In, this year’s count featured several other changes designed to improve the accuracy of the tallies.

Officials with All Home, the committee that organizes the count, have stressed that the numbers are, in the end, estimates, and differences in methodology make comparisons to last year difficult.

In previous years, hundreds of volunteers searched areas of the county where homeless people were known to congregate, looking for those sleeping in tents, under overpasses and in cars. Teams this year fanned out across each census tract in the county.

The 2016 count found about 700 more unsheltered people than the 2015 count.

In addition to a physical count, All Home also conducted a survey to improve tallies of the number of teens and young adults living without permanent shelter.

All Home worked with California-based Applied Survey Research (ASR), which has carried out more than 50 counts for other communities, on a demographic survey of the region’s homeless.

The results are similar to a previous survey by the city of Seattle, with a majority of responders reporting living in King County at the time they became homeless.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires communities from around the country that receive federal dollars to conduct annual counts to track homeless numbers.