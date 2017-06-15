If you live near Poulsbo, did you feel the 3.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 8:55 tonight by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network?

Maybe not, since it was at a depth of 32 miles.

According to the U. S. Geological Survey, such a magnitude earthquake can range from “felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings” to “felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings.”