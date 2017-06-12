EnvironmentPhotographyPuget Sound Explore the wonders of the sea at low tide Originally published June 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm Cherie Williams, a volunteer beach naturalist with Seattle Aquarium, checks out bull kelp with a float, the bulb at the top, during Friday’s minus 1.1-foot tide at Constellation Park and Marine Reserve in West Seattle. Naturalists help identify what’s on area beaches several Saturdays and Sundays through July.Find details about the naturalist programs at http://www.seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Learn about Puget Sound’s plants and creatures with Seattle Aquarium’s trained volunteer naturalists. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryDemocrat Javier Valdez picked to fill legislative seat vacated by Seattle’s Jessyn Farrell
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.