Divers have pulled a Yakima man’s body from a car found submerged in a Federal Way retention pond near Interstate 5, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson.

The rescue effort began early Wednesday after state troopers were called to the pond located near an Interstate 5 southbound offramp to 320th Street in Federal Way.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Johnson said a witness reported seeing a car leave the roadway.

This post will be updated.