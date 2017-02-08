Troopers pulled a Yakima man’s body from the vehicle found in a pond near an Interstate 5 offramp to South 320th Street.
Divers have pulled a Yakima man’s body from a car found submerged in a Federal Way retention pond near Interstate 5, according to State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson.
The rescue effort began early Wednesday after troopers were called to the pond near an I-5 southbound offramp to South 320th Street in Federal Way.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Johnson said a witness reported seeing a car leave the roadway.
