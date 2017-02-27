King County is still investigating, but it appears that a power surge might have knocked out two pumps and led to the massive damage.

Damage to the crippled West Point wastewater treatment plant in Seattle could cost more than $25 million to repair and might have happened after a power surge knocked out two pumps and led to major flooding, according to new details from King County.

The cost and possible cause are all part of an ongoing investigation yet to nail down the extent of the damage and source of the trouble.

The details were spelled out by King County with its insurer, whom the county asked on Feb. 24 to wire $10 million for repairs. So far, the insurer has released $5 million, but it may hand over $25 million as soon as this week as the company receives more information from King County as to the extent of the damage.

The county is also discussing coverage for losses potentially far higher.

The King County Council meets in emergency session at 1:30 p.m. Monday to consider provisions that would allow emergency contracting to speed up repairs.

The flood of wastewater in the plant occurred at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 9, when the pumps went out just as the plant was taking in maximum flows during heavy rain and snow melt.

Areas of the plant flooded with an estimated 12 feet of raw sewage and stormwater. Thousands of pieces of equipment were destroyed in the flooding, including an estimated 200 electrical motors submerged in the polluted water.

The motors run pumps and connect switch gear and electrical panels that also must all be replaced.

Hundreds of yards of insulation in hot-water piping is trashed and will have to be replaced.

Another 20 to 25 power-distribution controls were also damaged. Also wrecked were employee lockers, including all personal gear inside.

Cleanup began immediately after the disaster and is ongoing, including pumping out the mess, power washing and steam cleaning equipment and surfaces.

Some equipment will be repaired, but much of is so damaged as to be a total loss.

Costs also include trucking sludge usually treated at the plant all the way to Renton, where the county runs another regional wastewater treatment facility.

The West Point plant is running at only half-capacity, and it is operating well below the performance required by its state permit from the Department of Ecology.

West Point is supposed to send wastewater to Puget Sound cleaned to at least 85 percent purity. But right now wastewater is being returned to the sound only 40 percent clean for solids — or less.

During high flows, with such reduced capacity, the plant has also shunted hundreds of millions of untreated wastewater directly to the Sound through an emergency bypass.

The plant, located near Magnolia next to Discovery Park, probably won’t be back to normal operations at least until April, managers have estimated.