This year was a tough one for Puget Sound orcas.

At least five members of the famous killer-whale family group called J-pod died this year, experts have said.

So on Tuesday, the Orca Network plans to gather with supporters for a trio of candlelight vigils to mourn the deaths. One vigil will be held at the Langley Whale Center on Whidbey Island and another on Alki Beach (meeting near the Statue of Liberty at 61st Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue), both beginning at 4:45 p.m.

A third vigil begins with refreshments at 4 p.m. at Lime Kiln Point State Park in Friday Harbor.

Most recently, an 18-year-old killer whale was found dead off the coast of British Columbia last week. It had suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

That could indicate that the male orca, designated J34, was struck and killed by a boat, department spokesman Paul Cottrell told CTV News Vancouver.

J-pod is part of what’s called the southern-resident killer-whale population, which was listed as endangered in 2005.

The southern residents range throughout the inland marine waters of Washington and southern British Columbia. The latest death means the total population has dropped to 79 animals.

The other deaths this year include a mother and calf that disappeared in October, and are suspected of having been malnourished. Another adult whale perished from an infection likely caused by an unsterilized research tag.

Scientists suspect the decline of chinook salmon, the animals’ main prey, is largely to blame for the deaths. But other researchers say many factors could be responsible, including vessel noise and traffic, and chemical pollution.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.