The quake struck at a depth of just over 5 miles.

A magnitude 2.6 quake hit near Tacoma Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The quake struck about 3:20 a.m. 2.1 miles southwest of Tacoma at a depth of just over 5 miles.

