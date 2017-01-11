The quake struck at a depth of just over 5 miles.
A magnitude 2.6 quake hit near Tacoma Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The quake struck about 3:20 a.m. 2.1 miles southwest of Tacoma at a depth of just over 5 miles.
