Peggy Brown, who works at Prosser Heights Elementary School, is the second Prosser School District employee in less than a week to be placed on leave for commenting about last week’s Day Without Immigrants event.

A Prosser School District library assistant was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after she posted comments on Facebook about the Day Without Immigrants protest.

People closed businesses around the nation Thursday and kept children home from school to illustrate how crucial immigrants are to the U.S. economy.

In response, Brown’s Facebook page said: “I had an absolutely great day today. Lots of grade school kids stayed home today for the immigrants protest. I loved it. Sure alleviated the over crowding at school. No out of control kids, like it should be going to school. Like school should be. I hope they can do it again soon.”

Citizens alerted school-district officials to the post.

Brown told the Herald she had a meeting with Superintendent Ray Tolcacher on Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday, Tolcacher said in a statement: “Due to ongoing concerns regarding safety and security of our students and staff, Prosser Heights Library Assistant Peggy Brown has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further review.”

Brown joins elementary-school teacher Cheriese Rhode on paid administrative leave in the district that is nearly 62 percent Hispanic after the reaction to comments made about the protest.

Rhode’s Facebook page said: “This is a great idea, narrows the search down,” followed by information for how to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“If this offended you in anyway do me a favor and unfriend my American (expletive)!!!,” the post said.

The school district received a flurry of angry or concerning emails, phone calls or other visits about the teacher after members of the public discovered the post.

“Due to possible safety and security concerns, as well as concern for disruption of the school environment, this teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of this incident by the district,” Tolcacher said in a statement Friday.