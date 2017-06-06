The 35-year-old woman in the accident was identified as Shannon MacLeod, of Tacoma. She had at least five children.

A pregnant mom died Monday after her 6-year-old son accidentally put the minivan in gear and ran her over in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach.

The 35-year-old woman was identified as Shannon MacLeod, of Tacoma. She had at least five children.

Paramedics and police were called to the 2500 block of Chambers Creek Road in Steilacoom about 4:15 p.m. and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle with serious injuries.

Firefighters used their equipment to lift the minivan off the woman, who was eight months’ pregnant. She died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby, who was taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital. He has been named Joseph.

MacLeod’s 6-year-old son and other children in the vehicle were not injured.

The woman was behind the minivan loading it, preparing to leave, when the vehicle rolled backward and pinned her.

“The vehicle literally ran her over,” said Paul Loveless, the town administrator, adding that the investigation continues.

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are assisting with the investigation.

MacLeod’s 20-year-old son, Nathan MacLeod, started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help support his siblings.

“My mom loved her kids more than anything,” he wrote. “All she cared about was her kids. Did everything to take care of them, no matter what.”