Nearly 20,000 homes across North Seattle lost power late Sunday morning.

Power outages plagued large parts of North Seattle late Sunday morning, affecting more than 20,000 Seattle City Light customers.

Parts of Wallingford, Fremont, Montlake, Laurelhurst, Eastlake and Capitol Hill were out of power by noon, according to City Light’s outage map.

Crews are working to restore power, the utility said on Twitter. The outages are likely caused by an equipment failure, it said, and power should be restored by about 3:15 p.m.

An earlier outage in Tukwila that affected about 4,000 customers was largely fixed by noon. It was caused when a car hit a utility pole.

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed nearly 5,000 customers were without power, including some in Redmond and Sammamish.