More than 20,000 homes across North Seattle were affected when power was lost for nearly three hours; Seattle City Light blames an equipment failure.

Crews restored power to more than 20,000 North Seattle homes Sunday afternoon, nearly three hours after power was lost, forcing the delay of the University of Washington women’s basketball game.

An equipment failure at the University substation was to blame, Seattle City Light tweeted.

Power outages plagued large parts of North Seattle late Sunday morning, beginning around 11:30 a.m.

Parts of Wallingford, Fremont, Montlake, Laurelhurst, Eastlake and Capitol Hill were out of power by noon, according to City Light’s outage map.

The power outage hit the UW’s Alaska Airlines Arena. The power was restored there after 1:30 p.m. and the tip-off for the women’s basketball game against UCLA was pushed back by an hour to 3 p.m.

An earlier outage in Tukwila that affected about 4,000 customers was largely fixed by noon. It was caused when a car hit a utility pole.

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed more than 4,000 customers were without power, including some in Redmond and Sammamish.