Seattle City Light estimated power would be restored by 6 p.m.

More than 22,000 customers in parts of Ballard, Queen Anne and Fremont have been affected by a power outage Monday afternoon.

Crews are investigating, according to a Seattle City Light tweet that also pointed to a map of the outage.

The outage comes about a week after 20,000 North Seattle customers lost power.

That Jan. 8 outage, which went on for about three hours and was caused by equipment failure at the university substation, affected parts of Wallingford, Fremont, Montlake, Laurelhurst, Eastlake and Capitol Hill. It also knocked out power to the University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena and forced the delay of nationally televised UW women’s basketball game.