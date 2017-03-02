Black History Month is over. Courageous Americans have forced change in America’s racial hierarchy, but there is still a hierarchy. It will continue until the roots are visible to all — and all are committed to pulling them out.

I hope everyone got a little dose of American history during February. History is vital for understanding the world, and so are life experiences that expose us to a variety of people and places.

Most Americans don’t get enough of either, which is one reason why we have so much trouble solving persistent problems. We can’t discuss them intelligently because too often we just don’t see the same world.

People talk past each other, if they talk at all, on issues that range from immigration to gender inequality to climate change, and still after centuries, on race. I was looking through some recent surveys of public opinion and noticed one in particular. It was done last year by the Pew Research Center titled, “How Blacks and Whites View the State of Race in America.” You should not be surprised to know that there is a vast gulf in what the two parts of America see. Saddened is what I feel.

How could it be otherwise when much of the country flees at the mention of race. And I want to be clear here. Race is not something black folks came up with. People who saw benefit in subjugating fellow humans for profit constructed the ideas that made race a life-defining category. It justified slavery and made pushing other people off their lands not just acceptable, but glorious. Much later it would be used to determine just how American any person could be, based on place of origin and physical appearance.

Courageous Americans of all varieties have forced tremendous changes in America’s racial hierarchy, but there is still a hierarchy, and it will continue until the roots of the system are visible to all, and all are committed to pulling them out of our soil.

It is 2017, and a large portion of the country is fine with having a man who has nurtured white supremacy whispering into the president’s ear on vital matters.

We have an education secretary who seems to think black colleges and universities arose to offer black students more choices. Those schools were started because many American colleges and universities were reserved for white people, sometimes by law. And they continue because the disease created in the past isn’t cured yet, just easier to ignore if you’re not directly hurt by it.

One example: The black homeownership rate is the lowest it’s been since 1960 and is around the rate the country experienced during the Great Depression. Homeownership is the main way many Americans accumulate wealth and move up economically, but historic redlining and recent bad loans have made using that tool much harder for black families.

A majority of black people in the Pew survey said race relations are generally bad. White people were divided about equally between those who thought relations were good and those who thought they were bad.

Neither group was 100 percent in agreement within the group on any of the 16 questions. We’re still individuals, but the divides were consistent.

On some questions white women, young white people and white college graduates were closer to the views of black people than were other white people. And white Democrats were closer to black views than Republicans, who were almost always furthest from agreeing with black Americans. (There were too few black Republicans in the survey to be considered statistically representative.)

Most people in the survey who thought racism still harms black Americans were more likely to point to individual bias as an issue than to systemic, or institutional, racism as the problem. That would affect what approach to emphasize to set things right — changing rules and practices of institutions, or trying to change individual behaviors.

Last May, 54 percent of Republicans said the country has already done all it needs to do to make life equal for blacks and whites. Only 17 percent of white Democrats and 7 percent of black Democrats agreed.

Forty-three percent of white independents agreed the country has done enough, but only 10 percent of black independents. Those differences have implications for policy debates.

If you don’t see a problem, why would you agree to spend money or time on a solution?

There is work to do to make the workings of race visible to more Americans.

Knowledge is the key to progress.