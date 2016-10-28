Should the minimum wage rise to $13.50? Should Washington get a public voucher voting system? Know what you're voting on with our election breakdown.

For some this political season, it’s been comforting to tune out politics entirely or search for Canadian real estate (just in case things don’t go their way). But there’s more to this election than the top of the ticket. Here’s a guide to some of the most important races:

President and vice president

If TV Guide were describing this episode in America’s rather impolite political history, it might read something like this:

In a fact-challenged campaign largely devoid of meaningful policy discussion, a flaxen-haired mogul and provocateur with a handful of sexual-assault allegations to his name is challenging an oftentimes secretive career politician with poor email habits seeking to become the first female president in the country’s history.

No doubt you’ve already made up your mind, or are beyond our help, so we’ll move on to other races.

U.S. senator

A contrast to the aforementioned contest, the race for U.S. senator has been a polite and collegial affair. Republican Chris Vance is challenging incumbent Democrat Patty Murray, who has been serving in the position since 1993.

Vance was one of the first Republican candidates in high-profile races to denounce Donald Trump, and has reserved his most stinging critiques for that candidate rather than his opponent. Vance said if elected he would work to reduce the national debt and promote trade. He also pinned partisan gridlock and inaction in the nation’s capital on Murray. Vance believes Obamacare is doomed to fail.

Throughout her campaign, Murray has highlighted her efforts to raise the minimum wage and has said she would like to spend more federal dollars on education, paid sick leave and worker retraining to bolster the middle class. She supports tighter restrictions on assault rifles.

Murray is the fourth-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate.

Congress

Nine of 10 Washington state congressional districts are considered safe seats for incumbents, so most attention will be focused on the 7th District, where Pramila Jayapal and Brady Walkinshaw are running for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Jim McDermott.

What looked to be a friendly battle to out-progressive each other became testy after Walkinshaw went after Jayapal’s voting record and effectiveness as a state senator. Jayapal and allies accused Walkinshaw of dog-whistle politics and misogyny.

Neither candidate has a long record in office, but both are rising stars. Walkinshaw, 32, was appointed to a state House seat in 2013. He told The Times his top priority, if elected, would be to attach a price to carbon pollution. Before politics, he worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on agriculture policy. If elected, he would be the first openly gay man to represent Washington state in Congress.

Jayapal, 51, has been a state senator since 2015. Before that, she worked as the leader of One America, an immigration-rights nonprofit. Jayapal, an immigrant herself, worked to establish a $15 minimum wage in Seattle. She wants to make public universities and colleges tuition-free, supports restrictions on assault weapons (as does Walkinshaw) and supports immigration reform.

In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Dave Reichert, a Republican, faces Tony Ventrella, a Democrat who is running without taking PAC money or big donations. Reichert, a former King County sheriff, was elected to the seat in 2004. Ventrella, a former sportscaster, has dipped in and out of the race. His main focus has been on reducing the influence of money on politics.

In the 9th Congressional District, incumbent Adam Smith, a Democrat, faces Republican Doug Basler, who runs a TV production company in Kent and is co-host of a local conservative radio talk show.

A roundup on all the Puget Sound area congressional races can be found here.

Governor

In the governor’s race, both candidates are treating the election as a referendum on incumbent Jay Inslee’s four-year term in office.

Bill Bryant, a former Port of Seattle commissioner, has called the state government “rudderless” and says Inslee has not displayed leadership on issues like homelessness, mental-health care and education. Inslee says the state is making good progress and points to billions more in education funding, a robust economy and a $16 billion transportation package hammered out last year, among other things.

Neither candidate has released a detailed plan on how to satisfy the state Supreme Court ruling, called the McCleary decision, that found the state isn’t meeting its constitutional obligation to fully fund basic K-12 education. Since 2013, Inslee and lawmakers have boosted education funding by $5.4 billion, but critics (and the court) say it’s not enough.

Inslee says he supports Initiative 1433 to lift the state’s minimum wage to $13.50 by 2020, but Bryant says the one-size-fits-all approach would hurt small businesses. In another distinction, Inslee supports a proposition on the November ballot to expand the Puget Sound region’s light-rail system. Bryant opposes the $54 billion Sound Transit 3 expansion, which would also include more Sounder trains and bus service.

Although Bryant has made environmentalism a campaign centerpiece, some prominent green activists say he has aligned himself with corporate polluters.

Lieutenant governor

Should the governor die or leave office, either Democrat Cyrus Habib or Republican Marty McClendon would assume that office. They couldn’t be more different.

Habib is a lawyer and state senator who has been pulling in lots of campaign donations. McClendon, a Realtor, pastor and conservative talk-radio host, has received little financial support in comparison. Habib once worked for Hillary Clinton as an intern; McClendon is an ardent Donald Trump supporter.

Secretary of state

Former Seattle City Councilmember Tina Podlodowski, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Republican Kim Wyman to serve as secretary of state, leading the office that oversees state elections and registration of voters, businesses and nonprofits.

Podlodowski argues Wyman has not done enough to improve election turnout or voter registration. Wyman says she would modernize voter-registration systems and boost accessibility to state archives. Wyman also says she could wrangle Democratic and Republican lawmakers to pass a bipartisan voting-rights act.

State treasurer

Republicans will add one from their ranks to one of the state’s highest elected offices. No Democrats made it out of the primary in the race for state treasurer.

Duane Davidson, of Kennewick, and Michael Waite, of Seattle, are both vying to manage the state’s debt, cash flow and investments. Davidson has been Benton County treasurer since 2003. Waite is a senior vice president at investment firm Bentall Kenedy. On initial glance, the race appears to be between a city slicker in private finance and a county bureaucrat. Both candidates seem to buy into that narrative.

Davidson described the campaign as “Wall Street versus Main Street,” referring to fundraising. Waite frames the choice as between “a longtime county-level politician whose job is to invest millions, or an experienced professional who invests billions for his clients …”

Education funding will be a major issue in Olympia. The previous treasurer called for an income tax to help fund education. Waite told The Seattle Times he would try to help lawmakers figure out a funding plan. Davidson said it would be better to act as nonpartisan as possible and not “jump into the legislative fray.”

State auditor

State Sen. Mark Miloscia, a Republican, is challenging Democratic Pierce County Executive Pat McCarthy to replace embattled Auditor Troy Kelley.

Both agree restoring confidence after Kelley’s term is their first priority.

The auditor’s job is to uncover waste, fraud and abuse in state and local governments. Kelley was indicted last year by the U.S. Department of Justice in a theft and money-laundering prosecution involving a business he operated before he became auditor. Kelley was acquitted of one charge, but jurors could not agree on 14 other counts, including charges of theft, money laundering and tax evasion. Prosecutors plan to retry Kelley after he has left office.

So, the bar’s pretty low for the next person to take the office.

Miloscia, a longtime state lawmaker, probably made the strongest impression in this race when he held a news conference in front of a homeless encampment, saying Seattle “needs adult supervision” on that issue and promising to use the powers of the state auditor’s office to make sure homeless programs were effective.

McCarthy touts her decades of experience in local government as a school-board member, elected county auditor and county executive. She said it is “disingenuous” to think an audit alone can solve the homeless crisis.

Attorney general

Democrat Bob Ferguson, who recently proposed an assault-weapons ban and sued Comcast over repair fees, does not face a Republican challenger this election. Ferguson, who was elected in 2012, will instead square off with Joshua Trumbull, a Libertarian candidate. Trumbull, who is a lawyer from Arlington, Snohomish County, has not raised significant campaign contributions.

Commissioner of public lands

Neither candidate vying to become the commissioner of public lands has much experience in elected office. The two prospective commissioners cut quite the contrast.

Hilary Franz is a lawyer and former executive director of Futurewise, a nonprofit dedicated to defending the Growth Management Act. She’s a favorite of environmental groups.

Steve McLaughlin, who has a ranching background, has been tied to an organization that defended ranchers whose arrest triggered the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore. McLaughlin said he did not support the armed protesters there.

Both candidates agree state forests need thinning and prescribed burns to increase fire resilience.

McLaughlin thinks more logging of state lands could help generate additional money for schools. Franz has said she doesn’t want to rely so much on timber sales for school construction money.

Superintendent of public instruction

The race to lead the system that educates public-school children throughout Washington pits an experienced educator against a legislator who also has education experience.

Erin Jones, who has never been in elected office, has worked as an educator in districts across Washington state and also at the state Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI). She hopes to address equity issues within the school system and says educators should focus on teaching and not testing.

Her opponent, Chris Reykdal, a Democratic state representative from Tumwater, is a fixture in Olympia who touts his legislative and policy experience along with the three years he spent as a teacher in Longview. Reykdal says his first priority would be to fully fund basic education.

Insurance commissioner

Democrat Mike Kreidler, who has been serving in the role since 2000, faces Republican Richard Schrock, commissioner of Snohomish County Fire District No. 1. Schrock has not raised much campaign funding, according to public disclosure filings.

The insurance commissioner oversees and regulates the industry and investigates consumer problems.

Proposition 1 (Sound Transit 3)

Known as Sound Transit 3 (ST3), voters will decide whether to approve $54 billion in projects that would build 62 more miles of light rail, provide additional park-and-ride spaces, add more bus-rapid transit and expand commuter train service. Sound Transit estimates the average adult will pay $169 in taxes each year to fund the project. How much would you pay and what would you get? Take a look. Construction on the proposed light-rail system would likely stretch until 2041.

Large companies, labor unions and contractors have bankrolled the “yes” vote. Bellevue developer Kemper Freeman, who has long opposed light rail, is the top contributor to the “no” campaign.

Proponents say the fast-growing region needs more transportation capacity and a full ST3 network would provide 695,000 daily trips. Opponents balk at higher taxes and say self-driving cars and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft could make light-rail obsolete.

Initiative 1501

An initiative bankrolled by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Initiative 1501 would amend the state Public Records Act to stop the disclosure of information about home caregivers and their clients.

The initiative is a believed to be the result of a long-running feud between the union and a conservative think tank that has canvassed union members and told them they are not required to pay union dues.

Open-government proponents worry the initiative could set a bad precedent for public records.

Initiative 1491

I-1491 would allow family members, law-enforcement officers and others to petition a judge to keep guns out of people’s hands if they are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Donors behind the initiative include local luminaries like former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and venture-capitalist Nick Hanauer. Gun-safety advocates say the measure would likely save lives and prevent suicides.

Opponents say the initiative could weaken the Second Amendment and be open to abuse by the legal system. The NRA argued the language of the initiative is too broad and vaguely defined.

Initiative 1433

I-1433 would raise the minimum wage in Washington to $13.50 by 2020. It also would require employers to pay for sick leave. Labor unions and workers’ rights groups say the current $9.47 minimum wage does not give people enough to live on. Business groups say Seattle might be able to support that wage, but other parts of the state are not faring well enough economically, and the wage increase could lead to higher prices as well as cuts to low-paid workers’ hours.

Initiative 1464

I-1464 would create a public voucher system to fund legislative races in an effort to remove big-money donations from state politics. That effort would be funded by a repeal of a sales-tax exemption for visitors from states without a sales tax (like Oregon). The measure would also require elected officials and public employees to take three years off before becoming lobbyists, and require increased reporting and transparency.

Opponents worry publicly funded campaigns could stress state finances if revenue from repeal of the sales-tax exemption falls short. They say they would like to see how a similar campaign voucher system works in Seattle. The Seattle voucher system was approved by voters last November, but has not been tested in an election yet.

Ironically, Initiative Washington, which put the measure to reduce the influence of big-money donors on the ballot, is largely financed by big-money donors.

Initiative 732

I-732 would create a tax on carbon, lower the sales tax a percentage point and reduce business-and-occupation taxes for manufacturers. It would provide funding for a tax rebate of $1,500 for 460,000 low-income families.

Proponents believe the initiative will be revenue neutral, but a state analysis predicts a $675 million shortfall over four years. There’s been plenty of bickering over those figures.

Environmental groups are split on the initiative. The tax cuts have helped the initiative pick up some support from Republicans.

Initiative 735

Supporting I-735 is a protest vote of sorts. Passage would request the Washington state congressional delegation propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution declaring that constitutional rights, like freedom of expression, belong to people and not corporations. Proponents believe that would reduce the influence of money on politics. Opponents say it would damage the First Amendment.

Actual change is a long shot. If you need a School House Rock refresher, amendments take a while to pick up steam. The last amendment to be ratified, the 27th, was added to the Constitution in 1992, more than 202 years after it was originally proposed.

Seattle Initiative 124

In Seattle, Initiative 124 would give new rights and benefits to hotel housekeepers. It would require hotels to provide housekeepers with panic buttons, track guests accused of harassment, limit housekeeper workloads, help thousands of low-wage employees pay for health care and retain workers during ownership transfers, among other things.

Opponents say I-124 is complicated and unhelpful, and claim the union that wrote and advanced the measure is trying make business more difficult for non-unionized hotels in Seattle.