Secretary of State Kim Wyman is again asking lawmakers to move Washington’s presidential primary from May to March.

Wyman said Tuesday she is seeking the earlier date so the state can be more relevant in helping choose presidential nominees.

Washington’s presidential primary is now held the fourth Tuesday in May. Wyman wants it moved to the second Tuesday in March.

Washington now has both a presidential primary and a caucus system, but Democrats ignore the primary and use only the caucus system to allocate their delegates to candidates at the national convention.

Wyman is seeking the date change as part of a package of requested bills that includes allowing unaffiliated voters to cast a vote in the presidential primary.