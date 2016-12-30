The past year was a hell of a lot better than the deplorable national debate portrayed it to be.

Each year the online dictionaries sum up the gist of the past 12 months by publishing a list of their most-searched words.

This year’s winners were “surreal,”“post-truth” and, my favorite for capturing the zeitgeist, “paranoid.”

Missing was my nomination: “demagoguery.” Because never have I seen a time in which the alternate reality whipped up by politics was so completely divorced from what was actually happening out on the ground.

The past year was the year of “Crippled America,” the title of our new president-elect’s book. But reviewing actual things that took place in real life reveals a much healthier year indeed.

National example: Did you know median household incomes went up in America by 5.2 percent, the largest year-over-year bump in national earning power since the 1960s? Or that 3.5 million Americans rose up out of poverty, marking the steepest decline in the poverty rate since 1999?

I didn’t really know these things, or if I did, I forgot them. Maybe because they were released by the U.S. Census Bureau the same week that Hillary Clinton fainted at the 9/11 ceremony, which at the time was whipped up into the only thing that mattered in the world.

The degree to which we (I) get distracted by such horse-race trivialities and lose sight of the big picture is typical of superheated presidential-election years. But this time the nation went pretty much blind.

Local example: The image of urban areas and crime promoted during 2016, mostly but not solely by Donald Trump, was that cities are hellholes. Trump called them “worse than some of the war zones you’re talking about. There is no education, no jobs, no safety.”

It’s true Chicago and a handful of cities saw rising gun violence, and it’s also true America has a mass-shooting affliction. But most cities have rarely been safer.

Take Seattle. The year may go down as one of the more placid in city history, with, so far, just 19 homicides. In modern times the only year with fewer killings was, incredibly, 1955, when there were just 17. But Seattle has about 140,000 more people living in it now, so this year’s murder rate is 15 percent lower than back when America was supposedly great.

There may be more killings in the year’s final hours, and police sometimes reclassify previous deaths as homicides, so the 2016 figures may well go up. But the bottom line is Seattle appears headed toward a murder rate below 3 per 100,000 residents, which among big cities is almost unheard of (only San Diego has achieved it in recent years.)

Yet pollsters reported that anxiety about violent crime generally rose to a 15-year high. Why? Mostly demagoguery.

It’s not like everything is awesome (Seattle still has a high property-crime rate, for example). But in most ways, if you cast off the pall of our national political rhetoric, 2016 was actually a pretty solid year.

“The stock market and high-school graduation rate are at all-time highs, while the uninsured rate, abortion rate and teen-pregnancy rate are at all-time lows. Oil imports, crime and health-care inflation are also near historic lows, with carbon emissions, foreclosures and illegal immigration falling, too,” Politico magazine noted this week.

Recently I saw a life-altering sight — two leviathan humpback whales breaching up out of the sea, simultaneously. I was watching from the shore in Mexico. When I got home to Seattle I looked up the state of the humpback whale, assuming what I’d seen was a rare treat.

But it turns out the humpback has recovered so prodigiously, after nearly going extinct, that across most of its range it was officially removed from the Endangered Species List. This was announced in September as well, when the nation was consumed by … what? Trump’s physical on “The Dr. Oz show”?

My point is, in 2016 we even saved the freaking whales! Not all whales — our own orcas are in bleak times. But the mighty humpbacks are one of the great conservation successes in human history. Yet we were too fixated on our own deplorable dramas to notice.

Sorry, 2016, you’re going to be remembered as a horrible year. Even if you didn’t completely deserve it.

The old year’s demagoguery is definitely going to persist into the new. So, resolved for 2017: Let us somehow find the determination of whales to breach it and rise above.