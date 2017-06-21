Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce the year’s third special legislative session at a 1:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

OLYMPIA — With a state government shutdown looming, Washington lawmakers are set to head into a third overtime session.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to call the third special session at a news conference 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will be streamed live on TVW.

Lawmakers remain deadlocked over how to satisfy the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary ruling that declared Washington was violating its own Constitution by not adequately funding K-12 schools.

Since 2014, the court has held the state in contempt for failing to make enough progress on education funding. The justices later imposed a fine of $100,000 per day to prompt lawmakers to act.

Lawmakers must also agree on a 2017-19 state operating budget, the blueprint that funds parks, education, prisons, social services and other programs.

Without a new budget, parts of the state government would shut down on July 1.

Legislators from the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-held Senate have for months been talking behind closed doors, searching for an agreement.

With the second special session ending Wednesday, rumors have swirled in Olympia over the possibility of a short-term budget to keep government open while education talks continue.

Inslee, along with Democratic and Republican budget writers, however, have tamped down that talk, saying they need to finish their work by the end of June.