Many readers have wondered why we have not allowed comments on some stories about the sex-abuse allegations against Seattle's mayor. Here are the reasons.
The Seattle Times periodically prohibits reader comments on selected stories. In the case of stories related to a recent lawsuit alleging that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused teens in the 1980s, we’re taking a two-pronged approach.
We have closed comments on stories that focused on the accusations; we’ve left them open on stories about the political ramifications.
Some background: Seattle Times commenting threads draw criticism on all sides. Some readers believe we’re too restrictive; others, too lax. We attempt, within the limits of our resources, to allow discussion of the issues of the day while still upholding our terms of service, which forbid name-calling and personal attacks against the subjects or sources of our stories.
In our experience, many articles generate hateful and offensive comments that outweigh any benefits of discussion — local stories about accusations of abuse are among them. Because these articles involve members of the community we serve — both the accusers and the accused — we frequently disallow commenting on them.
For more information, you can visit our FAQ page on commenting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.