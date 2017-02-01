Doug Ericksen was scheduled to discuss how he’ll manage his twin roles as state senator and a member of President Trump’s transition team. But Ericksen couldn’t get back to Olympia in time for his own news conference.

OLYMPIA — Sen. Doug Ericksen scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to explain how he’ll juggle his dual jobs as a state legislator and member of President Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C.

But Ericksen, R-Ferndale, couldn’t get back to Olympia in time for his own event.

“A flight cancellation prevents Ericksen from reaching the state Capitol until later Wednesday,” according to a news release sent Tuesday night. “Will advise when a new time and location is set, tentatively planned for Wednesday afternoon.”

The glitch highlights the challenges that Ericksen — and the GOP Senate coalition — face as the Republican from Ferndale serves as communications director for the Environmental Protection Agency’s transition team.

Ericksen has argued he can handle both his responsibilities in Olympia and his new federal role.

“I am going to be racking up frequent-flier miles like you won’t believe,” he told The Seattle Times when he took the transition job.

He conferred with lawyers who say his temporary dual role is legal, Ericksen said. And he’s argued that taking the transition gig could ultimately be good for his constituents in Whatcom County.

But the senator’s absence has led to canceled meetings of the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committee, which he chairs.

And with Republicans holding a Senate majority by just one vote, Ericksen’s schedule can complicate the GOP’s floor calendar, the time when votes are taken.

Despite the change in Ericksen’s schedule, Republican Floor Leader Sen. Joe Fain of Auburn said the Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on the GOP’s K-12 education-funding bill.

Meanwhile, some of Ericksen’s constituents in Whatcom County’s 42nd Legislative District are raising a ruckus, saying he can’t effectively represent the district if he’s spending much of his time working for Trump.

They’ve started an online petition with about 600 signatures as of Wednesday morning — demanding Ericksen resign or give up half his pay. They’ve also filed a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Board.

“We feel that he’s got a responsibility to the voters who put him in office,” said Michael Shepard, of Bellingham. “Particularly for someone who is a fiscal conservative — to be double dipping on the public dime is a degree of irony.”

Ericksen has not taken his legislative per diem — the $120 daily allowance lawmakers get beyond their salary during the session — since Jan. 15, according to Hunter Goodman, secretary of the Senate. But he continues to draw his $46,839 annual Senate salary.

Shepard acknowledged he and others leading the complaints against Ericksen have not been supporters.

Ericksen was elected to the state Senate in 2010 after serving six terms in the state House. He has established himself as a leading critic of environmental regulations and a chief foil for Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposals to impose taxes on carbon emissions to combat global warming.

He’s been a target for environmentalists, who are joining in the criticism of his absenteeism.

Alex Ramel, field director for the Stand.earth campaign, tracked Ericksen’s attendance and noted the senator has not attended a legislative committee hearing since Jan. 12. As of this week, he noted, there were 47 bills stacked up in Ericksen’s committee waiting for a hearing.

“Important ideas aren’t being discussed in the Senate because Senator Ericksen is trying to do two jobs at once and failing,” Ramel said. His organization called on Ericksen to step down.

Terry Cox, chair of the Whatcom County Republicans, was not ready to pass judgment on Ericksen. In an interview, she said she wanted to hear Ericksen’s explanation at his planned news conference.

“I think I want to hear how he plans to handle that. I am trusting he will let us know,” Cox said.

“Certainly, he’s in the throes of a transition now.”