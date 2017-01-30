As thousands gathered in downtown Seattle in ongoing protests of President Trump’s executive order barring new refugees and limiting immigration from some Muslim majority countries, one speaker's personal experience shone.
Lt. Gov Cyrus Habib, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Iran, said the executive order directly affects his family.
If the order had been in place before, he said, neither of his parents would have been able to come to the U.S. If the order had been in place in the 1980s, when he was suffering from cancer, his grandmother wouldn’t have been able to visit him in the hospital.
“I care about those people who are affected by this [ban] like they’re my family, because some of them are,” he said.
Refugee and immigrants are “every bit as American” as Trump, he said.
“Nobody loves this country like the people who leave everything behind to earn their place in this country,” he said. “…that is why from now on, we don’t call this an executive order, this is an ‘executive dis-order.’”
