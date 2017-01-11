Watch a live video stream as Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to a joint session of the Washington Legislature for his 2017 inaugural address.

Gov. Jay Inslee spoke Wednesday to a joint session of the Washington Legislature for his 2017 inaugural address.

Watch a live video stream below from the House Floor Chamber at the State Capitol in Olympia.

Inslee’s address began around 12:20 p.m., after he took the oath of office. He implored lawmakers to focus on education funding, among other focuses for 2017.

Below that stream, you can find our video tour of the State Capitol on Wednesday morning. Seattle Times reporters Joseph O’Sullivan and David Gutman gave readers a peek inside the Capitol building and answered questions on Facebook about the Washington Legislature.

Gov. Inslee’s inaugural address:

Tour of State Capitol: