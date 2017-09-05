In a rare bipartisan show of support, Washington’s entire congressional delegation, including four Republicans, urged a permanent resolution for the 800,000 young immigrants protected under DACA.

Washington state’s congressional delegation expressed strong support for continuing legal protections for immigrants who were brought to the United States as children after President Trump announced that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a rare bipartisan show of support, the 12 legislators, including four Republican House members, urged a permanent resolution for some 800,000 young people, who, under DACA, can work and attend school legally in the United States without fear of deportation for two years.

“Any decision to end the DACA program would not merely be a disappointment, but a major setback for the young people I know who were brought here as children through no fault of their own,” U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said in a statement. “I have listened to their stories, and these young people are struggling as their futures here seem in doubt.”

U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, also weighed in with passionate defense of the so-called Dreamers, who would lose their protection from deportation unless Congress acts to shield them.

“Punishing these individuals who have contributed so much to our communities and for a crime they did not commit is not in the American DNA,’’ Reichert said in a statement. “We are a caring, compassionate people and we in Congress must work toward a long-term immigration solution that is fair, respects the dignity of families, and allows all individuals to pursue the American dream.”

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would end the program, enacted by President Barack Obama in June 2012. The program provides some of the people who arrived as children a two-year, renewable work permit and protection from deportation.

The administration said it would renew the work permits as they expire until March, but will not accept new applications. The program, it said, would end by 2020.

Democratic lawmakers were particularly harsh in their criticisms of the president, calling his actions cruel, heartless and shameful.

“By choosing to end #DACA, President Trump has let the voices of division & hate win the day in the White House,” U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a series of tweets. “Beyond shameful. More than 17,000 call WA home — they are woven into the rich fabric of our culture and (are) emblematic of the American spirit.”

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, urged the passage of stand-alone legislation, saying in a statement, “After toying with their futures and raising their hopes with talk of his ‘big heart,’ Donald Trump has shown exactly what his priorities are. He has once again sided with hate and xenophobia, putting in place a repeal that is cruel, inhumane and unjust.”

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, tweeted, “@POTUS’s actions on #DACA are cruel, heartless & do nothing to secure our borders or fix our #immigration system.”

Two Republican congresswomen from Washington’s delegation expressed support for the Dreamers but said they did not approve of the manner in which Obama enacted the program.

“I’ve long said I didn’t agree with the way the previous administration went about enacting DACA, but we must protect children who are already here in this country and those who are currently protected under DACA. That principal is fundamental for me,” U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver, also criticized Obama in a statement, saying, “President Obama created a difficult situation for everyone when he circumvented U.S. laws through executive order. A lasting solution can only be provided through force of law.”