Duane Davidson held a large lead Tuesday over Michael Waite in the vote for state treasurer.

Whatever the result, this race will end Democrats’ hold on the office, after winning every treasurer’s contest since 1952.

Three Democrats carved up so much of the August primary vote that Republicans Davidson and Waite emerged as the top two for the general election.

Davidson has been Benton County treasurer since 2003. Waite, of Seattle, has managed assets for Bill and Melinda Gates’ investment firm.

