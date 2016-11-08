In a race that could help determine the balance of power in the Washington state Senate, voters of the Eastside’s 41st District appeared to be rejecting state Sen. Steve Litzow, R-Mercer Island, in his hard-fought bid against Democrat Lisa Wellman, a former teacher and tech executive.

In Tuesday night returns, Wellman was leading Litzow, a marketing executive, 55 percent to 45 percent. Wellman enjoyed the support of the state teachers union, which was critical of Litzow, chair of the Senate’s Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee, for what they called anti-educator policies such as support for charter schools and tying teacher evaluations to student test scores.

The contest was one of the Legislature’s costliest, with almost $3 million spent overall. Litzow, a moderate on social issues, raised $736,000 for the campaign with an additional $727,000 in independent money spent to oppose Wellman. Wellman, who criticized Litzow’s refusal to meet with district teachers, raised about half as much, $431,000, and benefited from $500,000 in independent spending against Litzow.

Republicans currently control the Senate with a 26-23 majority. Democrats, meanwhile, hold a 50-48 edge in the House. Each party this cycle has sought to defend its chamber and take control of the other one.

The Democrats appeared to be holding on to a seat in the 5th District where state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, was leading state Rep. Chad Magendanz, R- Issaquah, 53 percent to 47 percent. Mullet, a small-business owner, argued that the biggest issues facing the district were traffic and transportation. He supported Sound Transit 3, which included an Issaquah station, and the 12-cent gas-tax increase approved in 2015 that will raise $16 billion for highway and transit projects.

Magendanz, a software developer and former Navy officer, opposed the gas tax and ST3 and said people in the district felt like they were being engineered out of their cars.

The two major parties were also battling over the Vancouver-area 17th District, a seat left open by the retirement of GOP Sen. Don Benton. That race pitted Democrat Tim Probst against Republican Rep. Lynda Wilson. There, Wilson was leading 54 percent to Probst’s 46 percent in Tuesday night’s results.

In the 10th District, another seat Democrats have sought, incumbent GOP Sen. Barbara Bailey faced a strong challenge from Democratic candidate Angie Homola. Bailey was leading in Tuesday night’s results, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Eyes were also on several state House races Tuesday night that appeared to be close. With Democrats currently holding a slim 50-48 majority, Republicans were hoping to pick up two seats and take control.

Check our live updates for the latest election coverage and reaction, and see our results page for complete election returns.