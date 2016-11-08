Pat McCarthy led the auditor’s contest with 54 percent of the vote. McCarthy, a Democrat, is ending her second term as Pierce County executive. Miloscia, a Democrat-turned-Republican, is a state senator from Federal Way.

Both ran on restoring confidence in the auditor’s office.

One-term auditor Troy Kelley, a Democrat, did not seek re-election after he was charged by federal prosecutors with theft and more in connection with a real-estate records business he owned. Jurors acquitted Kelley of one charge and couldn’t agree on 14 other counts against him.

