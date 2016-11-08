Bob Ferguson is on his way to a second term as attorney general, a post that’s been a steppingstone to running for governor.
Ferguson raised $1.4 million, and spent only $447,000 in his race against Libertarian Joshua Trumbull, who has no political experience. Ferguson won with 69 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns.
