Bob Ferguson is on his way to a second term as attorney general, a post that’s been a steppingstone to running for governor.

Share story

Bob Young
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Bob Ferguson secured a second term as attorney general, a post that’s been a steppingstone to running for governor.

Ferguson raised $1.4 million, and spent only $447,000 in his race against Libertarian Joshua Trumbull, who has no political experience. Ferguson won with 69 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns.

Check our live updates for the latest election coverage and reaction, and see our results page for complete election returns.

Live Updates   |    Latest Results

Bob Young: 206-464-2174 or byoung@seattletimes.com