In an unusual move, Washington’s two Democratic senators are asking the Trump White House to consider five people for federal judgeships who were chosen by a bipartisan committee and submitted last year to the Obama administration.

“On Wednesday I talked to White House Counsel Don McGahn about the urgent need to fill the vacancies on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, as well the importance and strong history of our state’s bipartisan judicial selection process,” Sen. Patty Murray said in a news release Friday.

Three U.S. District judges for Western Washington — Robert Lasnik, Marsha Pechman and James Robart — took senior status last year, a form of semiretirement for the lifetime appointees that creates a vacancy.

A judicial-selection committee set up in 2015 by Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell, as well as Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, selected five nominees: King County Superior Court judges Beth Andrus and Roger Rogoff; assistant U.S. attorneys Tessa Gorman and Michael Diaz; and Kathleen O’Sullivan, a partner at the Seattle law firm Perkins Coie.

Last April, President Obama forwarded three of the names — Andrus, Diaz and O’Sullivan — to the Senate, where their confirmations languished in a presidential election year.

Murray, in her statement, said she reminded McGahn that the bipartisan selection committee had screened candidates and come up with a list of five “highly qualified candidates” that were sent to the previous administration.

“Per his request, I followed up today to reaffirm the list of highly qualified candidates that had been selected by our bipartisan committee,” Murray said. “I am glad that this Administration is taking steps to continue this important bipartisan process, and I look forward to the President nominating judges from our bipartisan list as quickly as possible.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how receptive the White House is to the list of the five original candidates.

The names of other potential candidates — some with credentials in conservative legal circles — have been circulating in the Seattle legal community for months.

Murray and Cantwell have some leverage because they can invoke a longstanding Senate practice of blocking judicial nominations.

Today’s announcement could signal the first step in negotiations over names from a variety of lists.

Washington state has a 20-year practice of using a bipartisan committee to select federal judicial candidates, a tradition that has avoided conflict and is generally credited with producing a moderate, highly regarded federal bench.

Cantwell, in a statement, said, “This bipartisan judicial selection committee is so important to our judicial system. It helps ensure an independent, bottom-up process to identify qualified, mainstream judicial nominees. I hope President Trump will continue to use our bipartisan process and nominate one of these highly qualified candidates selected by this committee to reflect the voice and values of our state.”