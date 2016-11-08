Cyrus Habib, a Democratic state senator from Bellevue, was leading Tuesday in the lieutenant governor’s race over Republican Marty McClendon, a talk-show host and conservative pastor from Gig Harbor.

Cyrus Habib, a Democratic state senator from Bellevue, was leading Tuesday in the lieutenant governor’s race over Republican Marty McClendon, a talk-show host and conservative pastor from Gig Harbor.

Habib is trying to become the nation’s highest-ranking Iranian-American elected official. An attorney, he lost his eyesight to childhood cancer.

Brad Owen, in the post for 20 years, is retiring. The job mainly entails filling in when the governor is out of state, and presiding over the state Senate.

heck our live updates for the latest election coverage and reaction, and see our results page for complete election returns.