OLYMPIA — Washington’s lawmakers hope to have a budget deal by Wednesday morning and avoid the threat of a government shutdown.

It’s considered by some to be the “drop-dead” deadline for a state budget agreement to be printed up, reviewed and passed out of the Legislature by Friday night.

If lawmakers can’t get a new two-year budget approved and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee by the end Friday, Washington’s state government would start to shut down.

Legislators worked through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning on the final pieces of the budget, which funds schools, parks, prisons and other services.

They also are tasked this year with resolving the state Supreme Court’s 2012 education-funding order known as the McCleary decision.

Wednesday morning, Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island and one of the Democratic negotiators, sent a tweet indicating lawmakers could have a deal.

The social media post featured a photo of he and another negotiator, Rep. Kristine Lytton, D-Anacortes.

The two, standing in front of the Capitol building, held sheafs of paper, and were all smiles.

“20 hrs straight budget negotiations from Tues 10AM & just ending to make sure we fund schools + avoid gov shutdown!” Ranker wrote.

Around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday night, Ranker, Lytton and other key Democratic budget negotiators could be seen through the windows of a ground-floor room in a legislative office building on the Capitol campus.

“I’m extremely confident we’re not going to have a shutdown,” Ranker said through the window.

Shortly after that Rep. David Taylor, R-Moxee and one of the GOP negotiators working on education funding, could be seen joining the Democrats inside.

But the stakes are high, the tension is real, and things could still go wrong.

Lawmakers in recent years have never inched this close to the prospect of a shutdown.

Once a deal is made public, legislators and citizens will have little time to review the details.

Legislative staff and lawmakers will be up against the wire to identify and correct any small — or big — errors found in the budget bill, which is hundreds of pages long.

With education-funding negotiations since March taking place in secret, there will be little time to assess how a solution affects each of the state’s 295 school districts.

That work has dominated this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers are hoping their efforts finally resolve the McCleary decision, which found that Washington was violating its own state constitution by underfunding the K-12 school system.

But they saved the biggest, most complex piece for last: figuring out how the state would fund teacher and other school-worker salaries.

Currently, school districts use local property-tax levies to cover those costs.

Education officials are eagerly awaiting to see what lawmakers have — or haven’t — gotten done.

Stephen Nielsen, deputy superintendent for Seattle Public Schools, said he and his staff have asked lawmakers for a peak at what they’re considering as part of a final McCleary fix and 2017-19 budget.

“Send us some of detail of what you’re thinking about,” Nielsen said Tuesday.

“We’re on the ground, and we know what’s there. Give us at least some clues because we can help you be successful,” Nielsen added. “So far we haven’t seen that.”

Because local school districts are not state agencies — and most schools are on summer break now — any potential government shutdown won’t have an immediate impact on district operations.

State education officials, however, already sent a warning to districts last week that the budget impasse in Olympia will force a delay in about $23 million in state payments for special education, student transportation and more.

“They’ve already done their damage to us,” Nielsen said of the Legislature.

“We could live off the cash that we have until we run out,” he added. But, “if we go for a couple of weeks, then we start going, ‘Hm. We need to save our cash for essential services.’ ”

Furloughs could be on the table if lawmakers can’t reach a deal, Nielsen said.

The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is expected to conduct a quick analysis of any education-funding deal that gets announced.

But the office probably won’t be able to complete an in-depth analysis of any agreement before lawmakers vote on it, according to a spokesman for the office.