Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will announce Thursday morning whether Washington state will file legal action to try to halt President Donald Trump’s latest executive order limiting travel to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

Ferguson will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce his decision.

Ferguson’s lawsuit against the first version of Trump’s travel ban halted that executive order and the Trump administration ended up withdrawing it and replacing it with the new, more limited one.

“I do not take lightly suing the president of the United States,” Ferguson said on Monday, when the new version of the travel ban was announced. He called the original executive order “illegal and unconstitutional.”

In the new executive order, the Trump administration removed several key provisions that were in the original version, including bans on green-card holders, visa holders and dual citizens, and a preference for religious minorities in the Muslim nations.

The first executive order applied to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The new order applies to those same countries except for Iraq, which has been removed.

Local experts in immigration law said that the narrower travel ban avoids some of the legal issues that brought down the first one, but could still prove vulnerable to court challenges.

Hawaii, on Tuesday, filed the first legal challenge against the new executive order.