For the contrarians who would prefer to avoid the Inauguration Day festivities altogether, there are a host of options in Seattle.

KEXP Bed-In: Remember when John Lennon and Yoko Ono held a two-week-long “bed-in,” protesting for world peace from the comfort of their honeymoon suite? So do the minds at KEXP, who will be hosting a similar affair at the station’s gathering space at 472 First Ave. N. starting at 8 a.m. Local acts Grace Love, Tomo Nakayama and others are scheduled to perform, and representatives from the ACLU of Washington, The Vera Project and Seattle Office of Arts and Culture will be there.

Seattle Has a Ball: A Benefit for Our Friends and Community: Conor Byrne is holding an inauguration ball at 8 p.m. for those who voted for someone other than President-elect Donald Trump. They’ll have live music and host discussions around volunteerism and philanthropy. Proceeds from the show will go toward the Seattle Chapter of the NAACP’s youth programs and Planned Parenthood of the Greater Northwest.

Beer Trumps Hate: Sponsored by Rooftop Brewing Company, the brewery that birthed Beer Trumps Hate IPA, the Red Door in Fremont will be tapping a keg of the famous IPA on Inauguration Day and donating all the proceeds to the ACLU of Western Washington. Festivities start at 11:30 a.m. and last until midnight.

Love Trumps Hate: The Barrel Thief will begin serving its “Love Trumps Hate” whiskey flight at 3 p.m. The proceeds from each $10 flight will be donated to ACLU Washington.

Rainier Beach Flash mob for Love and Diversity: The Rainier Dance Center will join up with the Rainier Beach Community Center for a community flash mob “devoted to love and diversity.” The performance begins at 4 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Community Center.

Race for Our Rights 5K: For the sportier crowd there’s Race for Our Rights, a 5K race at Magnuson Park from 6 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.