Dozens of students gathered at the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington campus Wednesday to mourn Hillary Clinton’s stunning loss in Tuesday’s presidential election.

“It’s been a difficult morning for everyone,” said Adrienne Hubbard, an 18-year-old co-organizer of the vigil. “And now everything we’ve worked for is at stake.”

Between 40 to 50 people — many of them members of campus social and economic justice advocacy groups — arrived to commiserate, while at the same time across the country Clinton took to a hotel podium in New York City to deliver a concession speech.

An invite posted to Facebook asked participants to come dressed in black, and many did. As the rain grew heavy, discussion turned from anger over Trump’s victory, to dread over the policy and social changes he’s promised to enact, and then finally, how to reckon with the political setback.

“I think we have to question everything,” said Martinoh, who declined to provide his last name. “I don’t know exactly how we move forward, but I know that the Electoral College is a relic. I don’t know how to bridge the generational and educational divide, but I know that its those divides that caused this effect.”

Some in the crowd said a share in Clinton’s loss belongs to several institutions — the Democratic National Committee, the Electoral College and “establishment liberalism.”

“These people think they’re owed our support,” said one speaker. “We don’t owe them anything. We need to begin challenging their assumptions about young people.”

For some in the crowd, Tuesday’s election was their first as eligible voters, and also their first taste of political disappointment.

Hubbard, a geography and urban planning student, said she worked with the campaign for Sound Transit Proposition 1, and was at a victory party in Ballard Tuesday night when results confirmed that the initiative had passed.

“It was crazy to be there and see all of the officials on stage delivering such great news, and then almost immediately get this feeling of dread when the results about Hillary started coming in,” she said.

Student demonstrations continued in Red Square throughout the day. Protesting tudents were later joined by University of Washington president Ana Mari Cauce, who stood with among a group of students holding a small sign saying “Love is stronger than fear.”

“Now is the time to look for and find the best in each other, reach out across our differences and come together as a community,” Cauce said in a released statement.