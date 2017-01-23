Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell voted against confirming Mike Pompeo as director of the CIA. Pompeo was easily confirmed, despite the objections of Washington’s two senators.

The U.S. Senate easily confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo to be the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency on Monday, despite “no” votes from both of Washington’s Democratic senators.

Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell were among the 32 senators to vote against Pompeo’s nomination, while 66 voted to confirm him.

“I voted NO on the confirmation of Congressman Pompeo because of his support for expanding domestic surveillance and I have deep concerns about his views on protecting Americans’ civil liberties and privacy,” Cantwell said in a written statement.

Murray office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Only one Republican, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, voted against Pompeo’s nomination.

Pompeo, a Republican representative was first elected to the House in the tea party wave of 2010. He will lead the CIA in the wake of highly critical comments toward the nation’s intelligence agencies from President Donald Trump, who earlier this month compared the agencies to Nazi Germany.

Trump has called for the CIA to resume using torture in interrogations, saying, on the campaign trail that, “we should go tougher than waterboarding.”

Pompeo, while in Congress, defended the CIA after the 2014 release of the Senate Intelligence Committee Report on Torture.

In his Senate confirmation hearings two weeks ago Pompeo said he would “absolutely not” comply if he was ordered to resume the CIA’s use of torture.