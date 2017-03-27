The Auburn Republican voted for the GOP health-care bill in a House committee earlier this month, and now the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is targeting him for it.

Via ads on social media and YouTube, a leading Democratic election committee is attacking Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, for his defense earlier this month of House Republicans’ failed health-care overhaul.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) launched the digital campaign Monday on sites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ads against Reichert are part of a broad effort targeting more than a dozen GOP House members who at one point supported the GOP plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Reichert, who’s up for re-election in 2018, voted for the proposal in the House Ways and Means Committee on March 9. Later, he switched to “undecided”, citing changes in the health-care bill as it headed to the House floor.

The DCCC’s campaign comes three days after GOP leaders withdrew the bill shortly before a House vote, amid expected defeat.

In a news release, DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján stressed that Reichert’s vote in the House Ways and Means Committee “will not be forgotten,” and voters should know where he stood on the “harmful legislation.”

Reichert, a former King County sheriff, has represented Washington’s 8th Congressional District since 2005. He’s been targeted by Democrats before, though he hasn’t faced strong opposition in recent election cycles.