All 10 members of Washington’s U.S. House delegation are asking the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate a rash of bomb threats against Jewish community centers.

In a joint letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey, the representatives — six Democrats and four Republicans — cited “malicious, deliberate, and clearly coordinated” anti-Semitic threats in over 30 states, including one that prompted the evacuation this week of the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island.

“A clear message must be sent that hatred and bigotry have no place in America, and they will not be tolerated,” said the letter written by U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, whose district includes Mercer Island, and signed by the rest of the delegation.

The letter asks the DOJ and FBI to “tirelessly investigate these matters, and prosecute all offenders to the fullest extent possible.” It also asks the agencies for a briefing on what they’ve done to resolve the cases.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.