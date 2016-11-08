Pramila Jayapal has defeated Brady Walkinshaw in Washington’s super-liberal 7th Congressional District.

By winning the seat occupied since 1988 by retiring U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott, Jayapal becomes the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress.

The 52-year-old state senator — an immigrant-rights activist who scored an endorsement from Bernie Sanders last spring — had 58 percent in Tuesday returns in the Seattle-area clash featuring two Democrats.

She had 124,896 votes to Walkinshaw’s 91,036. There were 1,802 write-in votes.

The battle between Jayapal and Walkinshaw, a 32-year-old state representative, was the only competitive congressional contest in Washington.

In other districts, incumbents were coasting to re-election, with most leading their challengers by about 60 to 40 percent in Tuesday returns.

Jayapal easily finished first among nine candidates in August’s top-two primary election with 42 percent. Walkinshaw, who would have been Washington’s first openly-gay congressperson, narrowly finished second in the primary with 21 percent.

Neither candidate was in Olympia long before choosing to run for Congress.

Jayapal was elected in 2014 to represent Southeast Seattle, Skyway and Renton. Walkinshaw was appointed in 2013 to represent Capitol Hill, Wallingford and Fremont after working for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

