Uber on Tuesday filed a legal challenge against Seattle over the city’s driver-unionization ordinance.

The City Council adopted the ordinance in 2015. The first of its kind in the country, it gives drivers for Uber and other app-based ride-dispatch companies the right to collective bargaining with the companies.

The ordinance also covers drivers for taxi companies and for-hire vehicle companies.

It went into effect last January with a waiting period before unionization efforts, during which city officials worked on detailed rules.

The officials released draft rules in November, drawing criticism from both Uber and Teamsters Local 117, which had pushed for the ordinance. They released final rules last month.

Tuesday’s isn’t the first legal challenge Seattle’s driver-unionization ordinance. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the city last March.

In August, a federal judge dismissed the Chamber’s lawsuit, calling it premature.

Uber’s Tuesday challenge has been filed in King County Superior Court.

It says the city denied drivers a chance to meaningfully comment as officials drew up the rules for the ordinance.

And it says the rules are inconsistent with labor-law principles.

The challenge asks that the rules be suspended.