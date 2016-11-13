Immigration reform — building a wall, banning Muslims, mass deportations — was a major selling point in Donald Trump’s campaign. Undocumented students brought here as children — known as “Dreamers” — worry temporary protections enacted by President Obama will vanish.

With Donald Trump headed for the White House, his supporters here expect him to follow through on the big issues of his campaign, like building a border wall, repealing the Affordable Care Act and dismantling trade agreements.

Meanwhile, “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought here as children, worry that the temporary protections enacted by President Obama will disappear under President Trump.

