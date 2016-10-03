A Washington state high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the field says it’s “cool” that Donald Trump expressed support for him during an event in Virginia.

Former Bremerton High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy is suing the school district, saying it violated his religious rights.

Kennedy, a former Marine, was in the audience at an event hosted by the Retired American Warriors political action committee Monday. When someone asked about religious freedom in the military, Trump mentioned seeing a news report about a high school football coach and that “they’re going into battle.”

Trump expressed surprise upon learning that Kennedy was present and asked him recount his story. Trump called it “horrible.”

In a statement emailed by his lawyers, Kennedy said Trump is taking religious liberty seriously.