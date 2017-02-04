The Trump administration has filed an appeal of Seattle Judge James Robart’s travel-ban ruling. The president offered Justice Department lawyers some legal advice on Twitter.

The Trump administration on Saturday afternoon appealed federal Judge James Robart’s travel-ban ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, in San Francisco.

The one paragraph filing contains no arguments, but is simply a notice of appeal.

It is filed on behalf of “the defendants Donald Trump, in his official capacity as president of the United States; United States Department of Homeland Security; John F. Kelly in his official capacity as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Rex W. Tillerson in his official capacity as Secretary of State and the United States of America.”

Robart sent shock waves across the country with his decision in Seattle on Friday to temporarily block enforcement of Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order, which denied entry to the U.S. to refugees and to people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

His ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought by Washington Attorney General General Bob Ferguson, who sued three days after the order was issued, arguing the order violates constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and equal protection.

Following Robart’s decision Friday, the government Saturday suspended enforcement of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban.

Before the appeal was filed late Saturday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Robart. He sent at least six tweets over the course of the day related to Robart’s ruling.

In a tweet Saturday morning, he called Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, a “so-called judge” and said his ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned.”

“Many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country,” the president tweeted. “A terrible decision.”

Right around the same time that his Justice Department lawyers filed the appeal on behalf of the administration, Trump offered them legal advice on Twitter.

“Why aren’t the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban?” Trump wrote.

In the Boston case, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled the president had the authority on national-security grounds to bar citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The disparate rulings may eventually be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.