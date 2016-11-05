Lost your ballot? Never got one? Want to find the closest dropbox? The help you need is here.

Tuesday, Election Day, is the last day to vote in Washington state.

Completed ballots must be in an elections-office dropbox by 8 p.m. Tuesday or, if mailed, postmarked no later than Tuesday. If you’re putting your ballot in a mailbox Tuesday, check the pickup times; if you’re unsure, use an election dropbox or go to the Post Office.

King County has 43 dropboxes. Here’s where to find them.

Snohomish County has 12 dropboxes and six additional mobile dropboxes.

If you never received your ballot, or if your ballot or envelope was lost or damaged, King County voters can get a replacement by calling 206-296-8683 or by going here.

Snohomish County voters can call 425-388-3444 to get a replacement ballot.

Once you’ve returned your ballot, King County voters can track its progress.

Snohomish County voters can track their ballots, too.

For further information on your ballot, in any county, go to: www.myvote.wa.gov