There’s nothing left to do in this election but weep. Or panic. Before you do either, though, take this quiz about some of the unprecedented insanity that was Election 2016.

I have no special insight into who is going to win the election. No matter what happens though, politics has been changed forever.

The unhinged, the reckless, the insulting, the fringe, the patently false — it’s all somehow become normalized and fair game. Politics has zoomed beyond satire.

Just check out my annual election quiz, below. Answers are at the end. Every correct answer is true, which I feel obligated to say because some of them seem beyond belief. But that’s the 2016 election for you:

1. Who is Don Benton?

a) a state senator who once called another senator a “trashy trampy-mouthed little girl”

b) a former GOP chairman who changed the locks at headquarters to keep out the staff he had fired

c) a former U.S. Senate candidate whose ads accused Patty Murray of giving free Viagra to sex offenders

d) Donald Trump’s Washington state chairman and trusted adviser

e) all of the above

2. What got the biggest applause at Trump’s rally in Everett in late August?

a) when he called on everyone to do their part against climate change

b) when he compared refugees fleeing war-torn Syria to a “vicious snake”

c) when he said we should also build a wall on the Canadian border

3. Which two local figures discussed on a radio show how Hitler is more like Hillary Clinton than Trump because, of the three, only Trump has never killed anybody?

a) KVI’s John Carlson and Kirby Wilbur

b) 9th Congressional District candidate Doug Basler and lieutenant-governor candidate Marty McClendon

c) Rancher Ammon Bundy and Spokane state Rep. Matt Shea

4. How did GOP state chairwoman Susan Hutchison explain away Trump’s 2005 sexual-groping videotape?

a) that Trump was going through puberty at the time

b) that Trump was a Democrat at the time

c) that it wasn’t as bad as Weiner

5. Which of the following was called out as a “microaggression” that “otherized” a political candidate?

a) when Hillary was compared to Hitler

b) when 7th Congressional District candidate Brady Walkinshaw noted that opponent Pramila Jayapal didn’t live in that district

c) when 8th District candidate Dave Reichert noted that opponent Tony Ventrella didn’t live in that district

6. Fill in the blank for this quote from Ventrella: “Unless I get ____ in the next few weeks, he (Reichert) is going to win.”

a) the real Green River Killer

b) a clue

c) $800,000

d) a house in the right district

7. At his Everett rally, what was Trump referring to when he said during his speech: “Oh shut up, silly woman!”

a) Susan Hutchison

b) His debate strategy against Clinton

c) The lyrics of an old song in which a talking snake tells a woman it’s her fault the snake bit her because she knew snakes were deadly and so she shouldn’t have helped one, exactly like liberals and Syrian refugees.

8. About what did a local Democratic official, Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young, tweet: “Never again. This is utterly shameful.”

a) how his own party’s caucus system disenfranchised thousands of voters

b) how a socialist somehow won most of the state’s Democratic delegates

c) how his party ended up nominating someone being investigated by the FBI

9. Who called Clinton “a clown,” “a rat,” and “identical to Donald Trump”?

a) Chris Christie

b) Vladimir Putin

c) Robert Satiacum, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Puyallup who unbelievably now is one of our state’s 12 votes in the Electoral College if Clinton wins the state

10. The group “Integrity WA” raised $4 million for election-reform Initiative 1464, to “return power over the state’s government where it belongs — to Washington voters.” What percentage of its donors are Washington voters?

a) 100 percent, otherwise they wouldn’t have named it “Integrity WA.”

b) 14 percent

11. What did Trump do 37 times in a single day, setting what is believed to be a campaign record?

a) say something false

b) insult someone or something

c) file for bankruptcy

d) tweet

12. Trump’s campaign so challenged American norms of decency and democracy that history will record that the following unequivocally stood up to it:

a) The Republican National Committee

b) The Washington State Republican Party

c) GOP governors and senators nationwide

d) Tic Tac and Skittles

13. Finally, fill in the blank on this summation of the 2016 election, from UW political science professor Christopher Parker: “Never underestimate the power of ____.”

a) positive thinking

b) thoughtful, committed citizens to change the world

c) voting

d) scared white people

Answers: 1. e 2. b 3. b 4. b 5. b 6. c 7. c 8. a 9. c 10. b 11. a 12. d 13. d is what he said, but you could all maybe prove him wrong by making it c.