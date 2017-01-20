In this week's episode of The Overcast, we talk about the Womxn's March in Seattle and about a story focusing on women who felt moved to political activism after Trump's election.

The day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, thousands of women all over the world — and their allies — will march through their cities in a show of solidarity with people who may feel threatened by his administration. Seattle’s demonstration is expected to be one of the nation’s largest.

In episode 20 of The Overcast, politics reporter Daniel Beekman and assistant digital editor Gina Cole talk with reporter Christine Clarridge about how the Womxn’s March on Seattle came together and what to expect on Saturday.

Then, we hear from video editor Lauren Frohne, one of the visual journalists behind a story about women who have felt moved to political activism after Trump’s election, some for the first time in their lives.

Watch the video below and check out the story and photos here.

Five women share why they are marching, protesting and becoming politically active for the first time in their lives. (Corinne Chin, Lauren Frohne & Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

