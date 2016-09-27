Education, mental health, highway tolling: In Monday’s debate, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Bill Bryant traded many accusations. We checked the accuracy of some of those claims.

OLYMPIA — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Bill Bryant each made claims and accusations during their debate Monday night at Seattle University.

Here’s a check on the accuracy of some of those claims.

Inslee “did nothing” about problems at Western State Hospital

Bryant, a former Port of Seattle commissioner, last week attacked Inslee for the problems at Western State Hospital, Washington’s largest psychiatric facility.

The GOP hopeful continued those attacks in Monday night’s debate. Bryant cited patient escapes and dangers to staff and the facility’s lost accreditation. Bryant declared that the hospital is “a mess” and that “the governor did nothing.”

It’s true that two dangerous patients escaped last spring, that the hospital withdrew from its accreditation and that a recent investigation found serious flaws in the hospital’s security.

But Inslee has taken some action, even if the results can be debated. After the patients escaped, the governor fired the hospital’s CEO and appointed a new one. Meanwhile, the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), which oversees Western State, negotiated a 13-month improvement plan with the federal government.

DSHS cited a focus on that improvement plan as a reason the agency withdrew from accreditation.

And Inslee and lawmakers also put $40 million into mental-health programs in this year’s supplemental state budget — including some money to help Western State with staffing and security.

The Great Recession gutted the mental-health system

Meanwhile, Inslee more than once in the debate blamed the state’s troubled mental-health system on cuts made during the Great Recession. Did state cuts hurt the system? Yes they did — but that’s not the only factor that should be considered.

Washington state’s budget office has said the state has about 170 fewer mental-health workers in 2015 than it did in 2008 when the Great Recession hit — and fewer psychiatric beds.

But the state has poured millions of dollars into the state’s mental-health system in recent years — including about $100 million in new funding in the state’s 2015-17 two-year budget.

And yet the state is still struggling to meet the need for beds, qualified staff and better safety.

One example: A 2014 order by the state Supreme Court ruled unlawful the detaining of psychiatric patients in hospitals. Reacting to that, Inslee and state lawmakers poured money into the system to increase bed space.

The governor and legislators also rewrote the law to make it legal in certain circumstances to keep psychiatric patients in community hospitals if there is no available state bed.

But Pierce County Court Commissioner Craig Adams has ruled that the practice of holding psychiatric patients in community hospitals still continues to be abused. Adams even ordered Western State’s CEO to jail over that problem and patient waitlists at Western State.

Hospital CEO Cheryl Strange ultimately didn’t have to report to jail.

K-12 education: Does Inslee have a plan?

Bryant also attacked Inslee for failing to come up with a plan to fund K-12 education.

The state Supreme Court’s 2012 K-12 education funding order known as the McCleary decision declared that Washington was violating its own constitution by underfunding its schools. In 2014, the court held the state in contempt for failing to make enough progress toward a full education-funding plan. Last year, the justices even added contempt sanctions of a $100,000-per-day fine.

Earlier this month, the state was again hauled into a hearing before the court to explain itself.

“Four years later we still have no education plan,” Bryant said. “He’s failed.”

Inslee has not, in fact, drafted a comprehensive education funding plan — but the facts are more complicated.

In 2012 campaign, the governor shot down his challenger’s plan on how to shift basic education costs from local property-tax levies to the state. Inslee has since shied away from releasing such a plan.

But the governor and the Legislature have poured billions of dollars into the state’s education system, including more than $2 billion to address the McCleary decision. That money went toward basic education costs like transportation and operating costs, as well as implementing all-day kindergarten and moving to reduce K-3 class sizes.

Inslee and lawmakers this year also signed off on Senate Bill 6195, which created a bipartisan education-funding task force to gather data and make recommendations before the 2017 legislative session.

In Monday night’s debate, neither Bryant nor Inslee laid out their vision for an education-funding plan — which by some estimates could cost $3.5 billion every two years.

The governor has said he will release a full plan — if he’s re-elected — in December along with his budget proposal.

Bryant, friend of highway tolls?

Bryant and Republicans have also attacked Inslee over the unpopular I-405 toll lanes. And Republicans in February cited the troubled I-405 tolling rollout as one of the reasons they choose to effectively fire Inslee’s transportation secretary.

But Inslee hit back at Bryant on Monday night, reminding voters that Bryant, too, supports toll lanes.

And Bryant indeed has. As detailed in The Seattle Times earlier this year, Bryant has previously endorsed increased tolling for highways because gas-tax revenues are not projected to raise enough money for long-term road improvements and maintenance.

Bryant also said this year that he still believes the state must consider alternatives to the gas tax over the long term and that systemwide tolling “needs to be one of the options on the table.”