The Seattle City Council voted Monday to approve an upzone of downtown, South Lake Union and part of the Chinatown International District. It triggers requirements for developers to help create affordable housing. The requirements are lower than those in other neighborhoods.

New buildings will be allowed to climb one or several stories higher, depending on location. In some cases, buildings will be allowed more floor area.

The zoning changes will trigger in downtown and South Lake Union the city’s new Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program, which requires developers to include rent-restricted units in their buildings or pay fees to help create such units elsewhere.

Besides downtown and South Lake Union, the upzone also includes a small section of industrial and commercial property between South Charles Street and Interstate 90 in the Chinatown International District.

The upzone is the second of more than two dozen that Mayor Ed Murray wants the council to approve this year and next. He says the upzones and MHA program can create 6,000 rent-restricted units over 10 years.

The city is counting on the downtown and South Lake Union upzone to generate about 2,100 rent-restricted units.

For downtown and South Lake Union, Murray proposed affordable-housing requirements lower than in other neighborhoods.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold pushed Monday for an amendment increasing the requirements so they’d be similar to those in other neighborhoods.

That amendment failed 7-2.